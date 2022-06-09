The Newcomer Files: Blake Miller

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Keith Adams Jr., T.J. Dudley, Sherrod Covil Jr., Robert Gunn III, Kylon Griffin, Cade Klubnik, Jahiem Lawson, Jeadyn Lukus, Kobe McCloud and Johnson. Next up is Blake Miller.

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Strongsville (Ohio) High

Early enrollee? Yes

The skinny: Like offensive linemen Matt Bockhorst and Jackson Carman before him, Miller comes to Clemson from the Buckeye State, where he morphed into one of Ohio’s top offensive line prospects during his high school career. With prototypical size for an offensive tackle, Miller did not allow a sack during his final two seasons as Strongsville’s starting left tackle. He also proved durable up front, not missing a game during his four-year career as a starter in high school.

Finding immediate playing time along the offensive line is usually the hardest task for true freshmen given the physical and mental demands of the position, but Miller got a head start on learning the offense as an early enrollee. And there isn’t a ton of proven depth at tackle behind Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks as evidenced by the spring game. With Clemson choosing to hold some of its veterans out, including McFadden, Miller got the start at left tackle for the White team. Miller won’t be pulling a Mitch Hyatt and starting as a true freshman up front barring injuries, but based on developments this spring, joining the two-deep at the position along with McFadden, Parks and redshirt freshman Tristan Leigh isn’t out of the question.