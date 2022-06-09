Top Virginia CB reports Clemson offer following visit

Top Virginia CB reports Clemson offer following visit

Recruiting

Top Virginia CB reports Clemson offer following visit

By June 9, 2022 5:13 pm

By |

A class of 2024 cornerback with a connection to Clemson reported an offer from the Tigers after taking in an unofficial visit on campus Thursday.

Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad “BJ” Brown II announced the offer via social media.

“I just know that the offer is coming,” Brown told The Clemson Insider in February. “I just finished my sophomore year, so I’m just waiting for it to officially come from Coach (Mike) Reed.”

Brown is intrigued by Reed’s reputation as a talent developer. It’s evident in his work with guys like AJ Terrell and Trayvon Mullen, who now play for the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

“I just know that he does develop talent,” he said of Reed. “I’m just looking forward to building a relationship with him.”

After receiving a scholarship offer from Reed on Thursday, it’s evident that the nation’s No. 10 ranked cornerback per 247Sports, will continue to further build his relationship with Clemson’s cornerbacks coach.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
5hr

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home