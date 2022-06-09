Top Virginia CB reports Clemson offer following visit

A class of 2024 cornerback with a connection to Clemson reported an offer from the Tigers after taking in an unofficial visit on campus Thursday.

Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad “BJ” Brown II announced the offer via social media.

“I just know that the offer is coming,” Brown told The Clemson Insider in February. “I just finished my sophomore year, so I’m just waiting for it to officially come from Coach (Mike) Reed.”

Brown is intrigued by Reed’s reputation as a talent developer. It’s evident in his work with guys like AJ Terrell and Trayvon Mullen, who now play for the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

“I just know that he does develop talent,” he said of Reed. “I’m just looking forward to building a relationship with him.”

After receiving a scholarship offer from Reed on Thursday, it’s evident that the nation’s No. 10 ranked cornerback per 247Sports, will continue to further build his relationship with Clemson’s cornerbacks coach.