4-star Alabama DB would 'love' to play for Reed, Tigers

Among the standout defensive backs who had the chance to showcase their talent on the first day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday, June 1, was A’mon Lane– a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star rising junior from Alabama’s Moody High School.

“It was fun,” Lane told The Clemson Insider. “That was my first time ever being in South Carolina, so it was pretty cool to see Coach Swinney. When I went to Auburn, Coach Nick Eason, he coached there and I had a good relationship with him. Now, he’s back up home where he played at, so I thought that was really special.

“I really like Coach (Mike) Reed. He really likes me. He wanted me to get up there and camp. I thought I had a really good camp. I like all the coaches, they like me. I had a pretty good day, I think it went good.”

Lane was candid with us. He wasn’t entirely sure about a potential offer, but he did mention that Reed asked his father about sending over his transcript.

With that being said, what would an offer from Clemson mean to a prospect like Lane?

“It would be unreal,” he said. “Clemson’s a top-five team every year. That would be special. And how Coach Swinney does it, I’d love to go there because I know it would make me a better man, better player and also it would get me closer to God.”

Getting a better feel for Lane and his game, he views himself as a versatile defensive back. When he participated in last week’s Swinney Camp, it appeared that he was working out with the safeties at first because when we watched Lane during the first period, you could hear Mickey Conn refer to him as “Moody.”

Lane is more of a nickel, though and because there was no line for the nickels, he spent the majority of the morning session working out with the cornerbacks under the direction of Reed.

“I can play in the box,” Lane said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I can cover. I’m fast. I can play man. I can play zone. I can do it all. I can play every position in the backend.

He didn’t get to go up against his teammate, 2023 three-star wide receiver Davion Dozier, who he traveled to Clemson with. Lane was put in the wrong group at first, but once Reed came over to watch him, he made sure he was with the top guys.

Lane gets to go up against Dozier every day in practice, though. Iron sharpens iron.

Before he camped at Clemson, Lane was at the University of Georgia with Dozier the day before. At the time of our conversation with Lane, he told us that he was about to start 7-on-7 with his high school football team. He knew that they were going down to the University of Auburn, but wasn’t sure about the other schools he was going to be able to camp at.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Lane mentioned LSU as the school currently recruiting him the hardest. As for Clemson, the Tigers have shown interest in Lane dating back to when Todd Bates and Brent Venables were still on staff. Bates served as Lane’s area recruiter before he departed for the University of Oklahoma.

Since then, Reed has taken over as Lane’s primary recruiter and chats pretty frequently on Twitter.

“Coach Reed is a great coach,” Lane said. “I really like him. I love how he coaches and I’d love to play for him. He has a lot of intensity and I just love it.”

