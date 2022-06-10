Clemson target locks in commitment date

A Clemson tight end target in the class of 2023 has locked in his commitment date.

Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon announced via social media Friday morning that he will make his commitment at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

Talking with The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Wednesday, Dixon detailed his official visit to Tiger Town this past weekend and gave the latest on his recruitment.

“It was great,” Dixon said regarding his official visit experience. “I think Clemson made a very huge impact in my recruitment.”

Dixon reported an offer from Clemson during the official visit on Friday, June 3.

“It was a heavy offer,” he said. “It’s not just any Power Five school offering me. This is a team that’s almost consistently top-four every year. I think that this is a great program and them offering just really shows my skills and abilities and how they’d love to use me.”

Dixon (6-5, 230) is the nation’s No. 24 tight end in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

COMMITMENT AT 5PM ON 6/14/22 STAY TUNED! •𝕱𝖔𝖗𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖗 𝕳𝖚𝖒𝖇𝖑𝖊• — Marky ♛ (@markus1dixon) June 10, 2022