Finebaum takes another shot at Swinney, trashes Clemson fans

Paul Finebaum just can’t stop hating on Clemson.

Earlier this week, the ESPN talking head went on record saying that he believes Georgia’s Kirby Smart is a better coach than Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, in response to the Sporting News’ Bill Bender ranking Swinney ahead of Smart as the second-best coach in college football behind Nick Saban.

Finebaum called Swinney “yesterday’s news” and said Smart is “where it’s at in college football today.”

“We want somebody to take a chance and say, ‘You know what? Kirby Smart’s a better coach than Dabo Swinney,’ and I don’t care how many national championships he has,” Finebaum said. “I’m saying it right now. And I am saying it right now, just for the record.”

Finebaum threw more shade at Swinney on Sports Radio 105.5 WNSP this week — while taking big shots at Clemson’s fan base as well.

“I always kind of vacillate sometimes, but there is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fan base of college football in America is Clemson,” Finebaum said. “The Clemson-ites take that to a whole new level. It’s one thing if you’ve never won a national championship. It’s another thing if you haven’t won one since 1988 like Notre Dame, or Michigan that has won a grand total of one and a half national championships in 70 years. But these guys have won two in recent years, and they are just so desperate for attention. They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved.”

Finebaum added that he thinks Swinney is “living off of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.”

“And they play in a league that speaks for itself. I don’t need to waste your audience’s time on the ACC,” Finebaum said. “I’ve already talked about where that league is going. And Dabo Swinney’s not the second-best coach in the country. Not at all. … To me, Dabo is living off of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, and we saw what a mess he made out of the ‘next great quarterback’ last year.”

“So, I just laugh at Clemson fans,” he continued. “Get over yourself, OK? You’re not that important. This is 2022. College football has left you behind.”

