What They Are Saying: Renfrow's new contract

Following his breakout season in 2021, former Clemson star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is getting paid.

The Las Vegas Raiders have rewarded Renfrow with a two-year, $32 million contract extension, including $21 million in guaranteed money.

Renfrow, who will be 27 years old entering the 2023 season, set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine) last season. He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.

After the news of Renfrow’s new deal broke, there was plenty of buzz about it on social media. Check out what they are saying about the Clemson legend getting paid:

Words cant express how thankful I am. Thankful to God, Camilla, friends and family, every coach and teammate I have had in the past, and of course Raider Nation. Would not be where I am today without you all and cant wait for the next few years to try and go do something special! pic.twitter.com/HgpdCjvdoD — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) June 10, 2022

The #Raiders deal for Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow — two years for $32M with $21M guaranteed, per me and @TomPelissero — means Las Vegas has now taken care of QB Derek Carr, DE Maxx Crosby and now its dynamic slot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2022

This time, it’s Hunter Renfrow’s time to get paid. 💰 💰 💰. https://t.co/TM1A8IEE6T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2022

The Raiders are signing Hunter Renfrow to a 2-year, $32M deal, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/QH0Q6o0Oqh — PFF (@PFF) June 10, 2022

Based on the latest accessible data from the St. Louis Fed's published economic research, at an average cost of $2.36/pound, Renfrow's new contract is worth approximately 13.56 million pounds of grapes. Good eatin', Hunter. https://t.co/ZnHSjl3wtW — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) June 10, 2022

From a walkon to a starter and national Champion at Clemson…5th round pick to a Pro Bowler. It’s only up from here @renfrowhunter! Congrats and well deserved. #CUtoNFL https://t.co/aAoIGxTBGJ — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) June 10, 2022

Family first 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OwbeXBFbEB — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 10, 2022

Hunter Renfrow last season: Team Rank

128 targets 1st

103 receptions 1st

1,038 yards 1st

9 touchdowns 1st Earned his $32M extension 💰 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/eB5zpKPiB1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 10, 2022

Reminder: Most receptions by a Raiders WR in a single season in franchise history 1997 Tim Brown 104

2021 Hunter Renfrow 103

2002 Jerry Rice 92 A 🐐, Tim Brown and Jerry Rice pic.twitter.com/6XQQf7LjZh — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 10, 2022

With Hunter Renfrow's new contact announced today, Clemson's 8 former wide receivers are slated to earn over $67 million in the NFL next year. That does not include Adam Humphries, who is an unsigned free agent at this time. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) June 10, 2022

Great day to watch this on loop 🔁 pic.twitter.com/GHOh5R78eu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 10, 2022