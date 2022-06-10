What They Are Saying: Renfrow's new contract

Following his breakout season in 2021, former Clemson star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is getting paid.

The Las Vegas Raiders have rewarded Renfrow with a two-year, $32 million contract extension, including $21 million in guaranteed money.

Renfrow, who will be 27 years old entering the 2023 season, set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine) last season. He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.

After the news of Renfrow’s new deal broke, there was plenty of buzz about it on social media. Check out what they are saying about the Clemson legend getting paid:

