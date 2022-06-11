4-star Carolinas WR reports Clemson offer

After participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp last week, Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) 2024 four-star wide receiver reported an offer from Clemson Saturday morning.

Taylor — a 6-foot-3, 175-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 — ranks as high as the No. 28 wide receiver and the nation’s No. 145 overall prospect in his class, regardless of position.

Taylor worked out during Day 1 of the Swinney Camp on June 1 and told The Clemson Insider that he received good reviews from Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham about his camp performance.

“He said he really likes me,” Taylor said. “He feels I can be an even bigger recruit coming more in the future and he really likes building more of a relationship and getting me back down there anytime.”

Taylor told us after the camp that receiving an offer from the Tigers would be big for him.

“Getting an offer this early from Clemson, knowing they do their recruitment a little different, would mean a lot to me,” he said. “Definitely them being a big, prestigious school, it would be real nice.”

