Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 4, Afternoon Session

The Clemson Insider was back on hand for Day 4 of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday, June 11. Here are our notes and observations from the afternoon session of Saturday’s Swinney Camp.
- When we arrived back on campus for the afternoon session of Saturday’s Swinney Camp, both Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) four-star edge rusher Qua Birdsong and four-star safety Noah Dixon had arrived for the afternoon. When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class on June 1, Dixon was the first rising junior to report an offer from the Tigers.
- One prospect that we paid a lot of attention to was Meadowcreak (Norcross, Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson, who also arrived this afternoon. After visiting Clemson in March, the nation’s No. 15 defensive end in the class of 2024 (Rivals) was back on campus to participate in Saturday’s Swinney Camp.
- Also keeping a close eye on Thompson was Nick Eason. Clemson’s defensive tackles coach paid attention to detail and often motivated Thompson through his drills.
- Champ’s father, Michael, is a former player himself. He starred at Tennessee State University before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL draft.
- Hodgenville (Ky.) Larue County’s Cutter Boley was back again to throw Saturday afternoon. We mentioned in our observation earlier that Boley — a class of 2025 recruit with offers from Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia and others — impressed us during the morning session. That continued this afternoon.
- We can also tell you that Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 three-star defensive Malik Blocton and his family were also on hand this afternoon. He arrived on a golf cart, along with Eason and was also the focal point of his attention, along with