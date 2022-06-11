Clemson lands commitment from top Lone Star State wideout

Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top wide receiver prospect from the Lone Star State.

Rockwall (Texas) High School four-star Noble Johnson announced his commitment to the Tigers around noon ET on Saturday.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising senior in the class of 2023, chose Clemson over his other four finalists – Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Johnson, who has collected more than 30 total offers, earned an offer from Clemson after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2. He is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, and ranked as high as the No. 240 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.

As a junior, Johnson recorded 49 receptions for 875 yards and eight receiving touchdowns for Rockwall. He is committed to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

Johnson becomes the Tigers’ fifth commitment this week and the ninth commitment in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class overall, joining Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Chris Vizzina, Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier and Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb.

With the addition of Johnson, Clemson’s 2023 class now ranks No. 9 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.