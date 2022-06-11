Clemson offers 4-star DL, Swinney Camp participant

A top defensive line prospect from the Peach State picked up an offer from Clemson after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday.

Meadowcreek High School (Norcross, Ga.) four-star Champ Thompson announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter late Saturday afternoon.

Thompson (6-3, 280) is ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman and No. 189 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

His offer list also includes schools such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Champ’s father, Michael, is a former player himself. He starred at Tennessee State University before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Thompson was also at Clemson for an unofficial visit on Wednesday, March 16, when he had the chance to watch Clemson’s first scrimmage of the spring. He talked to The Clemson Insider after that visit about what an offer from the Tigers would mean to him.

“It makes a lot of sense to me,” he said. “I’ve seen why they’ve won two championships in the past five years. It would be a blessing to get an offer from Clemson.”