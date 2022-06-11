Tigers ‘definitely’ in top 3 for newly offered CB with Clemson connection

A highly touted cornerback prospect with a connection to Clemson made his way to campus this week and left with a new offer from the Tigers in tow.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed pulled the trigger on an offer to Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad Brown during his unofficial visit Thursday.

“It was cool. It was definitely one that I was wanting,” Brown said to The Clemson Insider regarding the offer. “I enjoyed the visit, enjoyed Coach Reed. I can really see myself getting developed by him.”

The way in which the offer was presented to Brown stood out to the 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising junior, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 10 cornerback in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

“They showed me a video,” Brown said. “Something that was special was they showed the video and they had Clemson highlights in the video, so that was something that was different. No other school had done anything like that before. One thing he (Reed) told me – make sure I stay focused, keep my grades right, and make sure I keep developing, don’t get complacent.”

Brown has a tie to Clemson’s football program in the form of a former Oscar Smith teammate – Sherrod Covil, Jr., who is now a freshman safety for the Tigers.

Brown has a close bond with Covil – Brown told TCI earlier this year that they’re not “just friends,” but “are family” – and the two have talked plenty about Reed and Clemson.

“We’ve spoken several times about just Coach Reed and the development with him,” Brown said. “He loves to be there, so I guess it would be the same for me.”

Brown certainly picked up a positive vibe from Reed while spending time with him during Thursday’s visit.

“If I come there, he’s going to be my second father,” Brown said. “So, it’s nothing but good energy with him, and I can see how he cares about his players.”

Overall, Brown came away from the visit very impressed by the atmosphere around Clemson with the coaches and players.

“Something that stood out, I never saw any of the coaches walking around with a frown on their face or like they were disgruntled about anything,” he said. “Like, the atmosphere was just different. It was a vibe where like even the players, everybody just wanted to be there.”

Brown will be at Georgia and South Carolina next week, and he expects to visit Arizona State and Texas A&M at the end of this month or the beginning of July.

All of those schools are among the 30-plus that have extended offers to Brown, who also boasts offers from big-time programs such as LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and Florida State among others.

Clemson is sitting well with the top-150 national prospect following Thursday’s visit and offer.

“They’re definitely in my top three,” Brown said of the Tigers.

Brown, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 113 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, has helped Oscar Smith to back-to-back state titles.