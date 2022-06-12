Bart Boatwright's photo gallery from final day of Swinney Camp

The Clemson Insider was back on hand for the fifth and final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Sunday, June 12.
Check out TCI’s photo gallery from Sunday’s one and only session at Swinney Camp: LINK.
Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.