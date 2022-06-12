Clemson 'at the top' for 4-star WR after 'amazing' offer

A funny coincidence helped pave the way for Clemson’s latest wide receiver offer being announced Saturday.

Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor reported an offer from the Tigers via social media on Saturday morning. It’s Taylor’s birthday, so Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made an exception. and gave him permission to post the offer early.

It also happens to be Tyler Grisham’s birthday.

Clemson wasn’t expected to hand out its offers to receiver prospects in the class of 2024 until Monday, June 13.

“It’s amazing to me,” Taylor told The Clemson Insider regarding receiving an offer from Clemson. “Clemson being such a prestigious school, sending receivers to the draft and stuff, it’s big to me with me trying to make it to the league as well. And, I’ve been talking with Coach Grisham lately too. I really like that offer.”

Now that Taylor has an offer from the Tigers in hand, where do they currently stand in his recruitment?

“They definitely have to be at the top, just them being Clemson and them being one of the first schools to offer me as well,” he said.

Taylor feels that he certainly proved himself as worthy of an offer after assessing his performance during last week’s Swinney Camp. It’s clear that Clemson’s wide receivers coach and Swinney felt the same way.

“I talked to him before,” Taylor said. “He said getting to the camp and seeing me in person could kind of play a role in me getting offered. Me going there, doing good on the 1-on-1s and the camp part, that really kind of pushed the offer.”

After camping at Clemson on June 2, the only other camp date that Taylor has scheduled is the Carolina Showtime Camp on June 18. Taylor said that he’s also looking to visit both N.C. State and West Virginia in July.

Taylor (6-3, 175) ranks as high as the No. 28 wide receiver and the nation’s No. 145 overall prospect in his class regardless of position, per 247Sports.