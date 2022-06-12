Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 5 observations

The Clemson Insider was back on hand for the fifth and final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Sunday, June 12. Here are our notes and observations from Sunday’s one and only session at Swinney Camp.
- While Sunday’s session wasn’t packed to the brim with top prospects, there were definitely some notable names working out this morning that we were left impressed with, including Cummings (Burlington, N.C.) 2024 four-star athlete Jonathan Paylor (pictured above).
- While we watched Paylor work out this morning and receive the attention of Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, we stood by his offensive coordinator, Jasmine Vinson, who made the nearly four-hour trek from Burlington this morning.
- Even Vinson was left wowed by some of the catches his own player was making. Paylor was congratulated by Grisham multiple times for some of those acrobatic catches.
- Paylor (5-9, 170) is a natural athlete with a track background, who plays above the rim. While he works primarily out of the slot at Cummings, according to Vinson, that’s mainly because they want to get him in space. He’s the type of receiver that can play anywhere, but you just want to get the ball in his hands.
- Paylor isn’t necessarily expecting to be offered by Clemson, but we would be surprised if the No. 4 athlete and nation’s No. 18 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2024 (247Sports) didn’t at least warrant a look after today’s performance.
- Another headliner prospect that we paid close attention to was Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 2024 four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley. As soon as he arrived on campus Sunday, he was greeted by Mike Reed.
- Clemson’s cornerbacks coach and defensive assistant DeAndre McDaniel spent a lot of time honing in on Beasley. They paid a significant amount of attention to every detail and were very hands-on with him.
- We would be surprised if Beasley, who currently ranks as the nation’s No. 11 cornerback in his class (247Sports Composite rankings), didn’t become the third rising junior cornerback that the Tigers offer this month, joining both Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad Brown and St. Joe’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star Omilio Agard.
- The last prospect who camped today that we wanted to touch on was Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 2024 three-star linebacker Drew Woodaz. Drew, who is the younger brother of Clemson linebacker signee Wade Woodaz, has now been to Clemson countless times in the past year.
- After receiving an offer from the University of Oklahoma earlier this week, the younger Woodaz brother arrived on campus today and impressed with his athleticism and range during his workout. It was clear that Drew had the attention of defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wesley Goodwin, who served as Wade’s lead recruiter, following Brent Venables’ departure to Norman.
- Last but certainly not least, we can tell you that Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) five-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler will be visiting campus today, but he did not work out as far as we know.