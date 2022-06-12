Top Tennessee CB picks up offer from Clemson at Swinney Camp

Clemson has offered a highly regarded defensive back from the Volunteer State who was one of the headlining prospects that participated in the fifth and final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Sunday.

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 2024 four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley announced the offer from the Tigers via social media after working out at the Swinney Camp on Sunday morning.

Beasley (6-2, 180) is the top-ranked prospect in the state of Tennessee, No. 11 cornerback nationally and No. 101 overall prospect for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As The Clemson Insider reported in our Swinney Camp Notebook on Sunday morning, Beasley was greeted by Mike Reed as soon as he arrived on campus Sunday. Clemson’s cornerbacks coach and defensive assistant DeAndre McDaniel spent a lot of time honing in on Beasley. They paid a significant amount of attention to every detail and were very hands-on with him.

Clemson joins schools such as Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee on Beasley’s list of more than two dozen total offers.

Beasley spoke with TCI last month about what an offer from Clemson would mean to him.

“It would be a blessing, like it would be crazy,” he said. “They don’t really offer a lot of people from Tennessee as it is, and it is Clemson too. So, getting one from there would be a blessing.”

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.