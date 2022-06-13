4-star Alabama DL scores Clemson offer

Clemson has offered a highly-regarded defensive lineman from the state of Alabama.

Parker (Birmingham, Ala.) 2024 four-star Jeremiah Beaman announced the offer from the Tigers via social media.

Beaman (6-5, 255) is the No. 4 ranked prospect in the state of Alabama, No. 12 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 132 overall prospect for the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

He visited Clemson back on April 8.