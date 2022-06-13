4-star Carolinas WR reports Clemson offer following camp visit

Clemson has offered a highly regarded wide rceeiver from the Tar Heel State who was one of the headlining prospects that participated in the fifth and final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Sunday.

Hugh M. Cummings (Burlington, N.C.) 2024 four-star athlete Jonathan Paylor announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Monday, after working out at the Swinney Camp on Sunday morning.

Paylor (5-9, 170) currently ranks as the No. 4 athlete and the nation’s No. 18 overall prospect regardless of position in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

When The Clemson Insider spoke with Paylor on Sunday night, we asked him what a potnetial offer would mean for him and his recruitment?

“Everything,” he said. “It would really set the bar high and I really like Clemson. Clemson is a place where they build receivers and put them in the league as fast as possible. The main thing for me that I know about Clemson is it’s a place that’s probably gonna be at the top of my list for right now. (An offer from Clemson) would be a major part of my recruitment.”

