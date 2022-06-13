Clemson Hall of Famer reportedly gets promotion

A Clemson Hall of Fame player is reportedly getting a promotion.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are promoting assistant Greg Buckner to associate head coach, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted that Buckner played a big role on Cleveland’s staff last season in helping the team’s defense become one of the league’s best.

Buckner, who played for Clemson from 1994-’98 and was an All-ACC basketball player, has been on Cleveland’s staff since 2020 and was previously an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzles under former Grizzlies and current Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Buckner earned a head-coaching win for the Cavaliers over the Chicago Bulls in April 2021 filling in for Bickerstaff, who was unable to coach due to personal reasons.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

