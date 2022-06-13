Clemson Hall of Famer reportedly gets promotion

Clemson Hall of Famer reportedly gets promotion

Basketball

Clemson Hall of Famer reportedly gets promotion

By June 13, 2022 9:56 am

By |

A Clemson Hall of Fame player is reportedly getting a promotion.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are promoting assistant Greg Buckner to associate head coach, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted that Buckner played a big role on Cleveland’s staff last season in helping the team’s defense become one of the league’s best.

Buckner, who played for Clemson from 1994-’98 and was an All-ACC basketball player, has been on Cleveland’s staff since 2020 and was previously an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzles under former Grizzlies and current Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Buckner earned a head-coaching win for the Cavaliers over the Chicago Bulls in April 2021 filling in for Bickerstaff, who was unable to coach due to personal reasons.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

, , , , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

18m

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer (…)

17hr

There is some good news on the injury front for the Tigers. Clemson freshman kicker Robert Gunn has been rehabbing a knee injury but appears to be ready to go when camp starts in August. After injuring (…)

23hr

A former Clemson football player took home Most Valuable Player honors after impressing with his performance in a championship game on Saturday night. Former Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant was named Finals (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home