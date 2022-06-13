The Newcomer Files: Cole Turner

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

Next up is Cole Turner.

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Vestavia Hills (Alabama) High

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: Another legacy recruit for Clemson, Turner is the younger brother of the Tigers’ former All-American safety, Nolan Turner. Cole was a versatile playmaker at Vestavia Hills, catching 42 passes for 581 yards and six touchdowns as a senior while also returning punts and kicks. He scored touchdowns doing both.

But Cole has only been playing football since his junior year of high school, so he’s a raw talent that projects as a development player. With the likes of Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins, Brannon Spector and Troy Stellato in the fold, Clemson already has the makings of a solid rotation at the three receiver positions. The Tigers also signed two other receivers in four-star prospects Antonio Williams and Adam Randall, who’s expected to return to action at some point in the fall following ACL surgery this spring. Unless Clemson finds a role on special teams for Turner in Year 1, a redshirt season looks likely.