5-star Clemson target locks in commitment date

A five-star Clemson defensive lineman target in the class of 2023 has locked in his commitment date.

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.)’s Peter Woods will decide between Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Jackson State on July 8 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Woods (6-4, 265) is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, while the composite rankings tab him as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 27 overall prospect in his class.

The Tigers extended an offer to Woods back on June 1, 2021.

He was recently on campus for Clemson’s big official visit weekend from June 3-5. Prior to that, he visited Clemson this past January for the Tigers’ elite junior day.

“Mainly being at that junior day, it was just a lot of family vibes,” Woods told The Clemson Insider during our Tour of Champions visit to see him at his school in February. “I got a lot of family vibes from just being around the coaching staff and the players. I just felt accepted. A big thing for Clemson for me is just the culture that Coach (Dabo) Swinney has at Clemson. For the most part, just being really family-oriented, just like an ‘I got your back type deal.’ So, that’s a big thing for me coming from (Thompson).”

Woods also made a couple of visits to Clemson last season for the Boston College and Florida State games in October.

“The traditions immediately jump off at me,” Woods said, reflecting on the game-day visits. “The hill and the walking and the linking, it just kind of shows a brotherhood. Something that people do and that look you forward to and that they do together as brothers. That’s just a big thing for me, just seeing the traditions and it just goes back and links into the family.”

This past season, Woods recorded 93 tackles (27 for loss) and 14 sacks.

