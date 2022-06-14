Clemson loses a football commitment

One of the prospects in the 2023 recruiting class who was verbally committed to Clemson has withdrawn his pledge from the Tigers.

Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced his decommitment from Clemson via social media Tuesday night.

“I want to thank Clemson and all of Clemson’s staff for showing me love day in and day out,” Joseph said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Grisham for all the love he showed me, and for taking a chance on me.

“This was a hard decision for me to make, but some things took place that me and my family didn’t like, so I will be reopening my recruitment.”

Joseph was at the University of Miami this past weekend with his 7-on-7 team. He is also rumored to be visiting the University of Louisville this coming weekend, but whether that takes place remains to be seen.

The No. 16 wide receiver prospect in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, became the first commit in Clemson’s 2023 class when he announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Sept. 10, 2021.

Now, he joins Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) three-star tight end Reid Mikeska as the second prospect to decommit from Dabo Swinney’s program in the 2023 class.

Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson, who verbally pledged to the Tigers this past weekend, is now Clemson’s lone receiver commit in this class.