Clemson's family atmosphere stands out to top-60 national recruit during recent visit

A top 60-recruit in the class of 2024 was in the Atlanta area this past week and was able to line up a visit to Clemson on short notice.

The Clemson Insider caught up with The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, CT.) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith, who was on Clemson’s campus for an unofficial visit this past Friday.

Smith’s head coach and Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall got in contact on Thursday night and Smith was able to set up a visit for the following morning.

“It was short notice, but it was a really good visit,” he said. “Of course, they have the best facilities. They have all the best things that you could see, but the family atmosphere there is huge.”

What type of feedback did Smith get from Hall on his visit?

“His main message is that he’s really big on relationships,” Smith said. “He doesn’t give a kid an offer to give a kid an offer. He likes to see how they are, what type of relationship they build and all that.”

Smith 100% respects that level of thinking.

He said that he’s noticed during the recruitment process that with schools that tend to take relationships more seriously, there is usually a better outcome that comes with it. With that being said, Smith is excited to build his relationship with Clemson going forward.

“One of the main things they said too was that Coach Swinney loves to see his recruits visit campus before they decide to even offer or anything,” Smith said. “So, that was also another big part.”

Last year, Smith participated in a Dabo Swinney Camp, but at the time he was getting recruited by former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. After visiting this past weekend, Smith feels like Clemson will be a player in his recruitment going forward.

Regarding a potential offer from Clemson, Smith again said that he has to build a great relationship with Hall and add great film this upcoming season.

“Of course, I’d be honored,” he added. “They’re a top program, year in and year out. That’s an offer a football player wants right there.”

When we spoke with Smith, he was just getting back from a visit to the University of Iowa. He’s planning visits to Ohio State, Kentucky and possibly Tennessee to round out his remaining visits for the month of June.

“It’s a little hectic at points, but nothing to really complain about,” Smith said regarding his current recruitment. “I’ve got a great opportunity for myself.”

247Sports has tabbed Smith (6-4, 260) as the nation’s No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 55 prospect overall in the 2024 class.

