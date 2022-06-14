Peach State OT reports Clemson offer

An offensive tackle from the Peach State became the latest prospect to announce a Clemson offer.

Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs reported the offer via social media on Tuesday afternoon. The offer from the Tigers comes on the heels of Riggs participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past weekend.

In addition to now Clemson, the fast-rising Riggs (6-5, 280) lists offers from schools like Florida State, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.