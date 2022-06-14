The Newcomer Files: Jack Smith

The Newcomer Files: Jack Smith

By June 14, 2022 2:04 pm

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

Next up is Jack Smith.

Position: Punter

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Saraland (Alabama) High

Early enrollee? Yes

The skinny: Smith played multiple positions in high school, including quarterback and tight end. But Smith’s primary contributions came as a four-year punter for Saraland. Ranked the nation’s fifth-best punter by Kohl’s Kicking in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Smith is one of two specialists that signed with the Tigers in the class. He averaged 38 yards per punt as a senior.

Clemson has an immediate need at the position with Will Spiers having exhausted his eligibility after last season, but the Tigers are looking at either Aidan Swanson or veteran placekicker B.T. Potter, who did both this spring, to be Spiers’ replacement. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t mention Smith when discussing the punting competition this spring, an indication the true freshman could be headed for a redshirt season.

