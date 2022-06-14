Top 2024 OL scores Clemson offer

Recruiting

June 14, 2022

One of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen reported an offer from Clemson Tuesday.

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 2024 four-star Jordan Seaton reported the offer via social media.

Seaton (6-6, 295) currently ranks as the nation’s No. 3 interior offensive lineman and the No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Seaton is high school teammates with 2023 four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe, who verbally pledged to Clemson back in April.

