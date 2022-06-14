Top 2024 OL scores Clemson offer

One of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen reported an offer from Clemson Tuesday.

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 2024 four-star Jordan Seaton reported the offer via social media.

Seaton (6-6, 295) currently ranks as the nation’s No. 3 interior offensive lineman and the No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Seaton is high school teammates with 2023 four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe, who verbally pledged to Clemson back in April.