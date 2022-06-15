Clemson lands commitment from top-25 national recruit, one of nation's top d-linemen

Clemson has landed a commitment from one of the nation’s top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class.

Warner Robins (Ga.) High School four-star Vic Burley announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

Burley (6-5, 275) is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 22 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 2 prospect in the Peach State and No. 4 defensive lineman in the country for his class.

Clemson beat out Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee, among others, for Burley’s commitment.

As The Clemson Insider reported in the latest edition of The Insider Report on Monday, we gathered enough information to make a sunny forecast for Burley heading into his commitment.

While Burley wasn’t in attendance for Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5, TCI was told by a source not to discount players who weren’t in town as a wave of commitments came in early last week.

And while Burley last visited for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on Jan. 31, it was then that he told TCI that the Tigers were at the top of his recruitment. He just wanted to make other visits before pulling the trigger on a commitment.

“I know they’re at the top, I just don’t really have a good (feel) on my list right now,” he said back in January. “But I know they’re at the top, though.”

One thing stands out the most to Burley when he thinks about Clemson’s program.

“They think more of the person than the athlete,” he said.

Burley becomes the 11th commitment in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class overall, joining Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson and Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon.