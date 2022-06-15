Rising Volunteer state athlete hoping to earn an offer from 'dream school' Clemson

Among the standout wide receivers who had the chance to showcase their talent on the second day of Dabo Swinney on June 2 was Brandon Winton, Jr. — a 6-foot-1, 195-pound three-star rising junior from Bradenton’s (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Winton recently transferred from the Webb School of Knoxville in Tenneseee.

He arrived back on campus to work out for Tyler Grisham and potentially put himself in a position to earn an offer from the Tigers. Winton made a game-day visit last season and was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Oct. 30, 2021.

Earlier this month gave Winton an opportunity to see everything Clemson had to offer. His favorite part, though, was getting to try on Clemson’s jerseys for a photoshoot, which he said looked good on him

What type of feedback did Winton get from Grisham during Swinney Camp?

“He let me know that he knew I was good, but when he saw me in person, I was a lot better,” Winton said. “I basically moved up on his depth chart from coming to camp and letting him see me.”

At the time of our conversation with Winton, Clemson had yet to offer any class of 2024 wide receivers. The Tigers have since offered both Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor and Cummings (Burlington, N.C.) four-star Jonathan Paylor

“That would definitely mean a lot to me,” Winston said regarding a potential offer from a school like Clemson. “Clemson, that’s my dream school. That would mean a lot to me. I probably wouldn’t make a decision right off (that offer), but it definitely would mean a lot to me.”

Even without an offer, Winton told us that the Tigers “definitely stand real high” in his recruitment. That certainly speaks to his relationship with Grisham, who he had been in contact with all throughout the spring.

“He’s real good,” Winton said of Clemson’s wide receivers coach. “I love Coach Grisham as a coach, but he’s way better as a person. He’s a young coach, but he knows the game and he knows what he’s talking about. That’s what I like about him.”

Winton felt like he was able to take a lot away from working with both Grisham and Dabo Swinney. According to him, they both gave him a lot of pointers and helped him improve his starting stance.

Swinney being hands-on with campers certainly stood out to Winton.

“It definitely showed me that he’s really into it with his players,” he said of Clemson’s head coach. “Being a receiver himself, he knows what he’s talking about at my position. That’s what I really liked.”

As far as the rest of his recruitment is concerned, Winton mentioned Colorado, Arkansas and Texas A&M as the schools that are currently recruiting him the hardest.

Shortly after visiting Clemson, the IMG Academy product visited the University of Miami. He’s also hoping to stop by both Louisville and Cincinnati sometime this month.

