The Newcomer Files: Antonio Williams

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

Next up is Antonio Williams.

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Dutch Fork (Irmo) High

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: If Randall is the big-bodied technician among the Tigers’ freshmen receiver class, Williams is the dynamic complement. There’s room for Williams to fill out his frame as he enters a college weight room, but the in-state product is a speedy, shifty athlete that caught passes and returned kicks in high school, where he played on three state championship teams. A consensus four-star prospect, Williams played in the Under Armour All-American game after a senior season in which he caught 85 passes for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 30.4 yards on punt returns.

While Adam Randall continues his recovery from ACL surgery, Williams and fellow newcomer Cole Turner will join the receiver competition immediately once fall camp starts. Cracking the rotation may be a tall task given the experience Clemson still has at the position, including Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins and Brannon Spector. Even if that proves to be the case, coaches have already identified Williams as a candidate to see the field early as a specialist. Fellow receiver Will Taylor is back after serving as the Tigers’ primary punt returner in five games last season, but Williams could push him in that role.