5-star, nation's No. 1 OT excited over Clemson offer he had ‘been wanting’

When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits on June 1, standout in-state prospects like Kam Pringle and Josiah Thompson were the only offensive linemen in their class to own that distinction.

On Tuesday, Clemson handed out its second batch of offers to a trio of offensive linemen in the class of 2024. One of those was a five-star prospect ranked as the country’s No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Centennial High School (Roswell, Ga.)’s Daniel Calhoun after he reported the offer via social media Tuesday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound rising junior found out about the offer after speaking with his head coach, Sean O’Sullivan.

“This was one of the offers that I have been wanting, so I was very excited,” Calhoun said.

What does an offer from a school like Clemson mean for Calhoun and his recruitment going forward?

“It means a lot,” he added. “Clemson is a powerhouse in the classroom and on the field.”

Calhoun is the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 class, according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him as the sixth-best prospect in his class regardless of position, while he checks in as the nation’s No. 52 overall prospect in the composite rankings.

He also just about every Power Five offer that a prospect of his caliber would likely have. Clemson was the school he had been waiting to offer and now that the Tigers pulled the trigger, they will “definitely be in the mix” going forward, according to Calhoun.

It also helps in Clemson’s case that a prospect of Calhoun’s caliber has been on campus before and is already in the process of carving out a relationship with offensive line coach, Thomas Austin.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Austin,” Calhoun said. “I really enjoy talking with him. He really cares about the players.”

Calhoun told us that he plans on making his way to Tiger Town at some point this summer.