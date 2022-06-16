Clemson DL target names top schools, sets commitment date

Clemson DL target names top schools, sets commitment date

By June 16, 2022 4:37 pm

On Thursday afternoon, a Clemson defensive line target in the 2023 class announced his top schools and set his commitment date.

Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green named a top six featuring Clemson along with Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, and revealed that he will be committing on June 24.

Green (6-4, 275) is ranked as high as the No. 190 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which tabs him as the nation’s No. 9 defensive tackle in his class.

Green made an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5.

