Clemson DL target names top schools, sets commitment date

On Thursday afternoon, a Clemson defensive line target in the 2023 class announced his top schools and set his commitment date.

Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green named a top six featuring Clemson along with Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, and revealed that he will be committing on June 24.

Green (6-4, 275) is ranked as high as the No. 190 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which tabs him as the nation’s No. 9 defensive tackle in his class.

Green made an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5.

–Photo courtesy of Green (@stephiylan) on Twitter

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.