NFL Insider weighs in on Renfrow's new deal

An NFL Insider believes Hunter Renfrow is “betting on himself” and thinks the former Clemson star wide receiver was “really smart” to sign a two-year, $32 million contract extension, including $21 million guaranteed, with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk expressed those sentiments while weighing in this week on Renfrow’s new deal, which will keep the Raiders’ 2019 fifth-round draft pick under contract with the team through the 2024 season.

“Hunter Renfrow drafted by the former regime in Las Vegas at the time they were in Oakland, when the mindset was hey, just take guys from Clemson, Clemson’s really good, let’s just take guys from Clemson and we’ll be fine. (Former Clemson defensive end) Clelin Ferrell, no, Hunter Renfrow, yes,” Florio said.

“And he signed a two-year extension. I thought this was really smart. The money’s not gigantic as the receiver market goes. It’s a two-year, $32 million extension, $21 million of it is guaranteed. So, it’s $16 million a year at a time when the market is $25, $26, $27, up toward $30 kind of. This is a short-term band-aid where Hunter Renfrow is kind of betting on himself, betting on the fact that when he gets through the next couple of seasons, he’ll be in position to make even more.”

Renfrow is coming off a breakout season in 2021, when he recorded career highs with 103 catches, 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

Florio sees the potential for Renfrow, 26, to make even bigger bucks on his next contract, whether it be with the Raiders or another team, after the new deal that he inked last week expires.

“As (Raiders wide receiver) Davante Adams is cycling through the early big-money years of his deal, and he’ll be 10, 11 years into his career, maybe Renfrow is valued differently than he is now and he makes a lot more on his next deal, or he goes somewhere else, because again, he’s under contract for just three more seasons,” Florio said.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

