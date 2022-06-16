The Newcomer Files: Josh Sapp

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

Next up is Josh Sapp.

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Greenville Senior High

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: Sapp is a legacy recruit for the Tigers, following in the footsteps of his father, Patrick, who played for Clemson from 1992-95 before going on to be a second-round pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike his father, though, the younger Sapp plays on the offensive side of the ball, where he was one of South Carolina’s top prep tight ends last fall. He caught 50 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final high school season and played in the Shrine Bowl.

But given the numbers the Tigers have at the tight end position, Sapp may have to bide his time. Davis Allen, who rose to the top of the depth chart last season, is back for his senior year while sophomores Sage Ennis and Jake Briningstool, a former blue-chip recruit, are competing for playing time, too. Even super senior Luke Price is back to provide further depth at the position. Sapp will join the mix for the first time once fall camp starts, but his primary contributions may come on special teams in Year 1 if he doesn’t redshirt.