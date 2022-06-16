Tigers in top group for highly regarded defensive tackle

Tigers in top group for highly regarded defensive tackle

June 16, 2022

A four-star defensive lineman from the Peach State dropped his top schools on Thursday and included Clemson on his list.

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) High School’s Kayden McDonald announced a top 10 featuring the Tigers along with Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, NC State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

McDonald (6-3, 310) is ranked as high as the No. 188 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which ranks him as the nation’s No. 7 defensive tackle in his class.

Clemson extended an offer to McDonald in late May.

“It’s a blessing,” McDonald told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “Clemson’s a school that doesn’t really throw out a whole lot of offers. Clemson is a great, top-five program. In the last five years, they’ve won nattys. It’s a great program that doesn’t really throw out offers, so it’s a blessing to have an offer.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @_kmcdonald55 on Instagram.

