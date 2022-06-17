4-star Carolinas wideout has 'great' experience at Clemson camp

Among the standout wide receivers who had the chance to showcase their talent on the first day of Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1 was Channing Goodwin — a 6-foot-1, 180-pound four-star rising junior out of Charlotte’s (N.C.) Providence Day School.

“It was great honestly,” Goodwin told The Clemson Insider regarding his Swinney Camp experience. “I got to go down there with my (quarterback) Jadyn (Davis) also. They offered him that day as well, so I know that was huge for him. I feel like me and him both performed well at camp, being able to throw to each other on 1-on-1s and all that, so it was great.”

What type of feedback did he get from Tyler Grisham?

“It was great with him,” Goodwin said of Clemson’s wide receivers coach. “Jadyn, of course, his situation is a little bit different than mine, but he just told me to be patient. He definitely still showed interest, but I know they don’t offer too many guys early. His overall message was to just be patient and stay in touch with him.”

When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class on June 1 and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits, Grisham didn’t hand out a wide receiver offer until 10 days later.

Since then, both Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor and Cummings (Burlington, N.C.) four-star Jonathan Paylor are the only receivers in their respective class to report offers from Clemson.

With that being said, what would an offer from Clemson mean for Goodwin and his recruitment?

“It would be great,” Goodwin said regarding a potential offer from the Tigers. “I’ve been going to Clemson camp since eighth grade. I’m actually from Columbia, South Carolina, where the Gamecocks are at, but I’ve always known that Clemson is a great school. I grew up with that rivalry and the whole time, Clemson’s been on top. That would definitely mean a lot.”

Goodwin saw his teammate and five-star quarterback receive an offer from the Tigers prior to the June 1 morning session at Swinney Camp. While Davis didn’t formally announce the offer until later in the afternoon, he was able to gain further rapport with one of his top targets at one of the top college camps in the country.

“It was great, we had already talked about it a little bit,” he said. “I mean, me and him, we work together all the time. It was just another day at the office. We’ve already had our time together and all that, it was just a matter of performing out there.”

Goodwin’s performance obviously caught the attention of Grisham.

“I met a lot of receivers coaches, but he definitely stands out,” Goodwin said. “You can tell he’s a great coach. I feel like he has a really good ability to teach. Every year I go to camp, I feel like I leave better as a football player. I honestly believe that. He always gives me something to improve myself every time.”

After he visited Clemson, Goodwin made his way to the University of Michigan, along with Davis and his fellow receiver counterpart at Providence Day, 2024 four-star Jordan Shipp. Goodwin’s father, Jonathan, played his college football in Ann Arbor and later enjoyed a 13-year NFL career, spending time with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

As of now, Channing doesn’t have any plans to make any other visits this summer. Clemson was the only camp that Channing went to because he’s gone every year and wanted to continue that tradition. He also worked out with Ron Bellamy, the wide receivers coach at Michigan

Right now, Channing, who 247Sports considers to be the nation’s No. 16 wide receiver and the No. 102 overall prospect in the class of 2024, is focused on getting ready for his junior season at Providence Day.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.