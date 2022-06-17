Bakich came to Clemson to compete on national stage

The level of expectations for Clemson baseball don’t intimidate the Tigers’ new head coach.

Rather, Erik Bakich embraces the lofty standards and the high bar that has been set for the Clemson baseball program that’s made a dozen College World Series appearances.

“Results matter at this level,” Bakich said while being formally introduced as Clemson’s next head baseball coach during an introductory press conference Thursday. “There are five championships to win every season – two in the conference, three in the postseason. One of the reasons a student-athlete comes to Clemson, besides a great education, is to compete on a national stage for all five championships.”

Clemson’s new athletic director, Graham Neff, made his expectations for Clemson baseball very clear recently after opting not to bring Monte Lee back for an eighth season as the Tigers’ head baseball coach.

“I consider Clemson baseball a top-15 job. Period,” Neff said. “With the tradition, the resources, the facilities, the fan base and the talent within this state of South Carolina and the region, I think that’s where Clemson baseball should be. And what that means from a competition for postseason – regionals, super regionals and Omaha. We’ve been to 12 College Worlds Series and intend to increase that number.”

Bakich was asked about those comments from Neff and if the expectations for the program are daunting to him at all.

“Absolutely not. I love it,” he said. “I see that as a great challenge. I look at 2010, the program was in Omaha. Coach Lee’s first three years were hosting regionals. I just don’t see any reason why Clemson Baseball can’t compete for national championships, trips to Omaha, ACC Championships and host the postseason right here at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.”

Bakich served as head coach at Michigan the last 10 seasons, leading the Wolverines to the 2019 College World Series championship series. He was the consensus national coach of the year in 2019, when he led Michigan to an NCAA runner-up finish and a 50-22 record.

Bakich also served as a head coach at Maryland (2010-12) and as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt (2003-09) along with his one year as volunteer assistant coach at Clemson under head coach Jack Leggett in 2002, when the Tigers had a 54-17 record and advanced to the College World Series.

Bakich said the approach he’s taken in other positions that he has held won’t change at Clemson in terms of putting the target on developing the total person, off the field and on it.

And on the field, he says the Tigers will aim to achieve winning the program’s first-ever national championship.

“I believe that developing the person, the teammate, the future husband, the future father, the future community leader – there’s a trickle-down effect that leads to the results on the field. So, I would be unwavering in that process of how important the classroom time is,” Bakich said.

“And then on the field, the approach won’t be any different, either. We’ll look to put together the best team in the country that we can possibly field. In 126 years of Clemson Baseball history, we are yet to win a national championship, and I don’t see any reason why we can’t have that lofty goal year in and year out, and that’s what we’ll be striving for. That’s how we’ll be recruiting and that’s how we’ll be developing.”

