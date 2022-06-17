CFB analyst weighs in on Clemson front seven, D-line which 'should be devastating'

This week, a national outlet published a ranking of the best front-seven rooms in college football entering the 2022 season.

CBS Sports has Clemson’s front seven ranked No. 1, followed by Alabama, Washington, Baylor and Oklahoma State, in that order.

Here’s what college football analyst Barrett Sallee, who authored the ranking for CBS Sports, wrote about the Tigers’ front seven which features no shortage of star power and figures to help the overall unit be one of the nation’s best this season:

If coach Dabo Swinney’s crew is going to get back to the top of the college football world this year, it’ll be on the heels of one of the best defenses — personnel-wise — that he’s ever produced. Superstar Bryan Bresee will anchor the middle of the line of scrimmage and, when healthy, is the top defensive lineman in the country. Add Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry at edge, and the line should be devastating. The linebacking corps will be led by Trenton Simpson, who had 64 tackles, 12.5 which were for a loss, last season. The only real question here is if the success former defensive coordinator Brent Venables had during his tenure in the upstate can be replicated by new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

Listed among the honorable mention front-seven rooms is defending ACC champion Pittsburgh as well as Notre Dame, which Clemson will play in South Bend on Nov. 5.

Defending national champ Georgia is also an honorable mention, along with Michigan and Oregon.