‘It feels amazing’: 4-star Texas WR talks Clemson commitment, what set Tigers apart

Noble Johnson is enjoying life as a Clemson commitment.

Johnson announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers last Saturday, June 11, and the four-star wide receiver from Rockwall (Texas) High School has quickly hit it off with his fellow commits in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class.

Johnson is certainly happy about his college decision, which Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham played a big part in, traveling to Johnson’s school during the spring evaluation period and then making a push to help the Tigers land the top receiver prospect from the Lone Star State.

“It feels amazing,” Johnson said of his Clemson commitment in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I love the fan base and I like all my teammates, being able to text them. I’m in a group chat with them, and everything that they say is funny. So, I really click with them, and I like them a lot.

“And what started it all was Coach Grisham. He came out to the school, he got me to go to the camp, and then from the camp I just realized that this is my place. The way they interacted with people, the way they talked to people and the way they treat you – they treat you as a man and they give you respect, too, and I really like that.”

Johnson earned an offer from Clemson after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2, and publicly committed just nine days later.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising senior explained how he informed Swinney and Grisham of his commitment and what their reactions were.

“My parents were on the phone with Coach Grisham, so I told him then, and then I called Coach Swinney,” Johnson said. “He was on a morning jog, and I told him.”

“Coach Grisham, he was very excited,” Johnson added. “Just said they were going to do a lot of big things, and I was like, ‘I know we are.’ And then Coach Swinney stopped his jog and he started screaming, and that was funny.”

Johnson, who held more than 30 total offers, chose Clemson over his other four finalists – Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

“What set Clemson apart was Coach Grisham and Coach Swinney,” he said. “The way that they interacted with me at the camp, not even knowing who I was, and the way that they just held themselves – that really inspired me, I really like that. And seeing the players, how they held themselves and how they interacted with other people, I really like that. So, I knew it was going to be a great time, a great vibe if I went out there.”

Speaking of current Clemson players, Johnson already has a relationship with Tigers freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, a fellow Lone Star State native who hails from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

The two have stayed in touch since they first met after a game last season and are actually planning to get together for a throwing session this weekend.

“I met him after the Lake Travis game, and he was asking me about Lake Travis,” Johnson said. “I told him everything about their defense. After that, we just kept in contact here and there. Then when he found out that I was committing to Clemson, he was hyped, and we’ve been texting.”

As a junior, Johnson recorded 49 receptions for 875 yards and eight receiving touchdowns for Rockwall. The 2023 Under Armour All-America Game commitment is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, and ranked as high as the No. 240 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.

What can Clemson fans expect to see from him on the field in the future?

“They can expect a lot,” he said. “They’re going to see me burn people, they’re going to see me run over people, juke people, make amazing catches, make difficult catches, help the team convert third downs – just really everything. It’s going to be a show, and I’m giving it my all. It’s going to be a very fun time, it’s going to be nice to watch.”

