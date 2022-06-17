LB on Clemson's radar talks Swinney Camp experience

One talented linebacker prospect who traveled to Clemson to participate in the second day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2, was Ben Cutter — a 6-foot-1, 215-pound three-star rising senior out of Denver’s (N.C.) East Lincoln High School.

“It was good,” Cutter told The Clemson Insider regarding his camp experience. “I did pretty good on the field work stuff. I could’ve done better on the 1-on-1s, but that’s not something we practice a ton at our school, so that’s something I need to work on. Overall, I did pretty good on the field.”

What type of feedback did Cutter get from Wesley Goodwin?

“He said that he’s got a couple of people ahead of me right now as far as offers go,” Cutter said of Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. “But, he said if something falls through or something changes, he’ll call and let me know.”

Cutter has no regrets and felt like he left everything on the field.

Clemson has only two open linebacker scholarships in the class of 2023, however, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star Jamal Anderson verbally pledged to the Tigers on Monday and with Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) Dee Crayton announcing his commitment date for this Saturday.

Everything points to Clemson filling both of those scholarship spots after this weekend.

While Cutter would love to have an offer from Clemson in hand, that level of honesty from Goodwin and college coaches around the country is probably the most important thing to him throughout his recruitment process.

In the meantime, Cutter camped at the University of South Carolina and visited App State on June 8. He also has an official visit(s) set for Louisville (June 21) and West Virginia (June 23).

“I’m very happy right now with where I’m at the schools I’m visiting this month,” Cutter said regarding his current recruitment. “I think I’ll definitely be happy going to any of those places. I would really love that offer from Clemson, being there at the camp, but I’m wanting to commit pretty soon — probably next month (July) or maybe later.”

