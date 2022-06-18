Clemson lands commitment from one of nation's top linebackers

Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top linebacker prospect from the Peach State.

Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star Dee Crayton announced his commitment to the Tigers around 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Crayton chose Clemson over other finalists like Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State and UCF.

He spoke with The Clemson Insider last month and revealed why Clemson was one of the finalists in his recruitment. This was prior to Crayton officially visiting Clemson from June 3-5, which seemingly sealed the deal on his commitment.

He unofficially visited Clemson again last week and didn’t make any of his other scheduled official visits.

“Definitely, something that comes right to mind is my relationship with Coach Wes (Goodwin),” Crayton told The Clemson Insider when asked why he included Clemson among his top schools. “He actually came to my practice (Monday, May 9). He’s always just recruiting me hard. We talk every day — he makes sure he calls me and we chat it up whether it’s for five minutes or 15 — we’re always just talking.”

“Just being able to see myself in the defense, and my head coach (Mike Palmieri) actually coached Trenton (Simpson),” Crayton continued. “He’s kind of aligned with Clemson in coaching linebackers. (Coach Goodwin) is coaching Trenton now, so that’s pretty cool seeing him develop and that possibly being me.”

Just over a week after getting offered by Clemson, Crayton made his way for Clemson’s second junior day of the spring. He spoke glowingly of Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at the time as well.

“He’s definitely a very determined coach and he’s good schematically,” he said. “Seeing all the different types of formations he had drawn up, it was actually surprising to me the simple formation that he just expanded just to trick the offense. He’s very smart when it comes to play calling. I love to see that. He has a great football IQ, which I also think I have. That would be very compatible, so I like to see that.

“It was good hanging out with coach. He’s a great guy. To have that much experience in the game, he’s real down to earth and he’s a dad, so he’s good with kids and stuff. That’s someone to look up to — becoming a young adult — and just going through life.”

Clemson offered Crayton back on Feb. 23.

Even without an offer, Clemson seemingly held a strong place in Crayton’s recruitment. It didn’t take long for the Tigers to become one of the favorites to land the prized Peach State linebacker.

“Man, it’s huge,” he said at the time of being offered. “The first camp I went to as a kid, not as a recruit, I remember my parents taking me there and staying overnight in the dorms. I just felt the love even then and I was too young to be recruited. It’s an amazing place, the people, the fans and coaches and all that, just the environment and atmosphere of Clemson…Clemson’s always had a special place in my heart.”

Crayton becomes the 12th commitment in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class overall, joining Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson and Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound rising senior is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 135 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 10 outside linebacker in the country for his class.