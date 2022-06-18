Clemson offer would ‘seem surreal’ to younger brother of current Tiger

Among the standout linebackers who had the chance to showcase their talent on the fifth and final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Sunday, June 12 was Drew Woodaz — a 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-star rising junior from Tampa’s (Fla.) Jesuit High School.

“It was good,” Woodaz told The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson camp experience. “I camped on Sunday (June 12) and I did just the one-day camp. So, the camp wasn’t that long, but it was long enough where I could show what I could do. I did pretty well if you ask me.”

What type of feedback did Woodaz receive from Wesley Goodwin?

“He offered me little tips and some things I need to work on,” Woodaz said of Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. “He just told me to keep working and keep grinding and I’ll be there one day.”

Woodaz, of course, is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Wade Woodaz. Drew has had the unique vantage point, where he already knew Goodwin because of his older brother. At the same time, he’s also been able to build his own relationship with Clemson’s defensive coordinator, as he’s begun to be recruited by the Tigers.

“Him and my brother are tight,” Drew said, “and now that we’re starting to build our own relationship, he’s just one of the coolest guys out there. He’s just a cool, chill, down-to-earth guy. Hopefully, we can grow in our relationship even more”

With that being said, what would earning a potential offer from Clemson mean for the younger Woodaz brother and his recruitment?

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “It’s been my dream school since I was a kid. I grew up watching their games and it would just seem surreal almost.”

While Clemson was also Wade’s dream school, Drew is his own person and has been able to formulate his own opinions about the program. He had been to Tiger Town with his brother on multiple occasions and has gotten to see from his own vantage point just what Clemson is all about.

“The program is just like a powerhouse,” he said. “The way Dabo runs things, he has it down to a T. It’s like perfectly ran. The coaches that he hires, he has a system that he goes through and there’s no doubt in the system. You can tell that it works based on the success they’ve had.”

While Drew clearly covets a potential Clemson offer, there are a lot of other Power Five programs that have recently jumped into his recruitment.

Drew earned offers from Pitt and the University of Louisville earlier this year. Last week, he added offers from the University of Oklahoma and Wake Forest.

“I picked up a couple of offers early and it kind of slowed down a little bit and now over the summer, I started to pick up a lot more And it’s starting to pick up fast,” he said. “Just gonna have another big year.”

Drew, of course, is looking to help Jesuit, which went 15-1 and won a state title in Florida’s 6A classification, repeat as state champions.

