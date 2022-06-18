Potential bad news for Watson

The NFL’s long investigation into Deshaun Watson could be drawing closer to a conclusion and it appears the result of that investigation may potentially come with bad news for the former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns quarterback.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL is looking to hand Watson a “significant” suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy.

A person in Watson’s camp said the NFL will “probably” make the argument that he should be given at least a full-season suspension, though the Post noted that it’s hard to predict the potential length of the suspension. However, it sounds like the league will argue that the length of his suspension should be “significant.”

A person familiar with the situation said the NFL wants to end the process by July 27, when the Browns’ training camp begins.

Although two separate grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal charges amid accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, the NFL can still punish the three-time Pro Bowler for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the Houston Texans in 2017, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, when he last saw NFL action prior to sitting out last season amid his trade request and legal issues. On March 18, Watson agreed to waive his no-trade clause and be dealt to Cleveland, then was given a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract by the Browns – the record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

The NFL’s investigation on Watson began in March 2021.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

