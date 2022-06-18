Watch: Former Tiger continues to make a difference off the field

Watch: Former Tiger continues to make a difference off the field

By June 18, 2022 9:56 am

A former Clemson standout in the NFL continues to use his platform to do good in the community and make a difference in the lives of others.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett recently hosted a charity event — his annual celebrity Topgolf tournament — to raise money for his own foundation, the Grady Gives Foundation, in an effort to further their mission of giving back to the community and impacting lives in a positive way.

Among other charitable causes, Jarrett also recently hosted the Rally on the Runway event, which raised upward of $700,000 to fight pediactric cancer.

You can watch highlights from Jarrett’s celebrity Topgolf tournament in the following tweet from the official account of Grady Gives and learn more about Jarrett’s charitable work via his Instagram account for Team Grady Gives.

