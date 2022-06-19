Clemson in top group for elite DB target, Alabama legacy recruit

An elite defensive back from the Sunshine State named Clemson among his top schools Sunday.

Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin dropped a top 10 featuring the Tigers along with Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, North Carolina, Florida State, LSU and Oklahoma.

Feagin (6-0, 170) is the nation’s No. 51 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, while Rivals considers him the No. 11 cornerback in his class.

He was one of the first to report an offer from the Tigers when Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class on June 1 and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Feagin told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “That’s all I can say, it’s truly a blessing.”

“They’ve been a big program for years now, and they’re just going to be better for years,” he added. “So, it’s a blessing.”

Feagin’s father, Michael, played defensive back at Alabama in the 1990s when Dabo Swinney was on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff, and Feagin said his dad and Clemson’s head coach have a “really good relationship.”

Feagin traveled to Clemson in early June and was also on campus for an unofficial visit in early March.

“When I went for my first visit, it was a family atmosphere,” he said of what makes Clemson one of his top schools. “Coach Swinney, he coached my father when he was in college, and then some of my dad’s teammates coached for Clemson. So, it was just like a family atmosphere.”

–Photo courtesy of @FeaginTavoy/Twitter