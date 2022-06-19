Clemson loses in-state commitment

An in-state prospect in the class of 2023 has decommitted from the Clemson baseball program.

Spring Valley High School (Columbia, S.C.) middle infielder Brent Gibbs announced via social media Sunday that he has decided to reopen his recruitment.

“I would like to thank the Clemson Baseball staff for their tremendous support,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I will always have love for the Clemson Baseball family and wish the program much success in the future.”

Gibbs committed to now-former head coach Monte Lee and Clemson on June 19, 2021.

“I have been talking with Coach Lee for the past year and developed a great relationship with him,” Gibbs told The Clemson Insider after committing to Clemson. “He was finally able to come watch me play. Unfortunately we lost that game, but on the way home, my coach said I should give Coach Lee a call the next morning. I called him and he told me he enjoyed watching me play, liked some of the skills I displayed. He offered me a spot on the team.

“I wanted to say yes right away but I told him I needed to talk it over with my parents. So, I talked it over with my parents, we thought about it and that evening I called Coach Lee and told him I wanted to be a Tiger.”

–Photo courtesy of @BrentGibbs4222 on Twitter