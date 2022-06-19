Elite Peach State QB felt ‘a lot of love’ at Clemson

Among the standout gunslingers who had the chance to showcase their talent on the second day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday, June 2 was Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis — a 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising freshman out of Carrollton (Ga.) High School.

While Lewis is in the class of 2026, he quarterbacked Carrollton’s ninth-grade team this past season. Lewis has already received a lot of accolades, like being named FBU’s eighth-grade National Player of the Year. He was also ranked as the No. 1 QB in the nation for his class by QB Hit List.

“The camp went well overall,” Lewis told The Clemson Insider regarding his Swinney Camp experience. “It was a two-session thing, we got there a little late, but when we got there, we got to work and it was good.”

What type of feedback did Lewis get from Clemson’s coaching staff?

“They like me, but they have their whole offer thing until the end of sophomore year,” he said. “They talked about when they offered Trevor (Lawrence) and stuff like that. Overall, the coaches were cool. I always enjoy my time there. There’s a lot of love out there.”

Lewis understands Clemson’s recruiting philosophy, as the Tigers are currently focused on building a relationship with the talented Peach State signal-caller. He can tell Clemson is definitely interested in him, but because of his age, he likely won’t be seeing an offer anytime soon.

“It’s a lot of love out there,” he said regarding his relationship with Clemson’s staff. “It feels like a family out there, everybody there is extremely loyal to their players and it’s straight love out there. The two times I’ve been up there, they’ve been acting the same towards me. I got a good relationship with Coach (Tajh) Boyd. I’ve been talking to him and I’ve talked to Coach Swinney a little bit. Everyone’s real cool out there.”

Lewis hasn’t officially started high school yet, but he already holds offers from Power Five programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt and Texas.

“I feel the same as everyone else,” Lewis said. “Of course, it’s a blessing getting all these looks at such a young age, but at the end of the day, I’m just like everybody else. I got the most offers on the Carrollton High School football team, but I still gotta go in every day like I’m everybody else. Knowing I have these offers and looks, I still gotta outwork everybody and show them I deserve it.”

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.