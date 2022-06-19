ESPN draft analyst likens Simpson to rising NFL star

An ESPN NFL Draft Analyst took to Twitter this week with an NFL comparison for Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson, who is widely considered a top prospect for next year’s draft.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid likened Simpson to a rising NFL star in former Notre Dame and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was drafted by the Browns in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Reid wrote on Twitter that Simpson is “cut from a similar cloth” to Owusu-Koramoah, but noted that the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Simpson is bigger than the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Owusu-Koramoah.

If you enjoyed Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s college film, you’re going to love #Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (6-3, 230, JR). He’s cut from a similar cloth, but even bigger. Experience at all 3 levels of the defense, highly physical as a tackler, blitzer, and edge setter. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 16, 2022

Owusu-Koramoah played in 27 games with 142 tackles, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception at Notre Dame from 2018-20. He was named named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, and won the Butkus Award and was a unanimous All-America selection that season, after registering 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception in 12 games.

Owusu-Koramoah played like a budding star as a rookie with the Browns last season, posted 76 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, four passes defended and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

Simpson, meanwhile, enters his junior season at Clemson in 2022 credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 25 games (15 starts).

Last season, the former five-star prospect from Mallard Creek High School (Charlotte, N.C.) ranked third on the team with 78 tackles and finished second in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (6.0) while also adding three pass breakups in 13 games (12 starts). He earned all-conference selections from PFF (second team) and Phil Steele (third team).

Simpson was recently ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect in next year’s draft class on ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 Big Board (subscription required), while he was ranked as the No. 8 prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft by CBS Sports this week.

Simpson was named a second-team preseason All-American by Phil Steele Magazine this week.

