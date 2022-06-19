New ACC names to know: Wake Forest

Clemson will have its share of newcomers that contribute this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some fresh faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with some new names to know on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Wake Forest

DL Kobie Turner

After dominating at the Football Championship Subdivision, Turner is making the move up in competition as one of the ACC’s most notable transfer additions. Turner was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at Richmond, where the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder racked up 158 tackles and 15 sacks as a defensive tackle. Last season, Turner tallied 54 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, en route to CAA co-defensive player of the year honors. He’s a plug-and-play type and should contribute on the interior of the Demon Deacons’ defensive front from Day 1.

DB Brendon Harris

Harris joins Wake Forest’s program as a graduate transfer after spending the previous four seasons at Vanderbilt, where was a steady contributor even if he wasn’t a full-time starter. The 6-foot-1 safety had 34 tackles and two pass breakups last season and finished his time at Vanderbilt with 127 tackles in 34 games. A former four-star recruit, Harris could see his role increase in Winston-Salem.

RB Demond Claiborne

A four-star recruit, Claiborne is the crowned jewel of the Demon Deacons’ most recent signing class. And he may not have to wait long to become a factor for Wake Forest’s offense. The Demon Deacons lost their leading rusher, Christian Beal Smith, to South Carolina in the transfer portal, creating opportunity for the other backs on the roster. Justice Ellison and Christian Turner are back after splitting carries with Beal Smith a season ago, but Claiborne, who rushed for 300 yards during a playoff game in the Virginia prep ranks last fall, may be the most talented of the group.

Photo courtesy of William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services