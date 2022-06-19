Special thanks to Bradley LeCroy, who gave it all for Clemson

On this Father’s Day, I thought I would say thanks to someone who has served as a father-like figure for over two decades of Clemson baseball, Bradley LeCroy.

Over the past couple of weeks, while others focused on finding the next head baseball coach to lead the Tigers, LeCroy worked hard to convince existing players to remain at Clemson and signees to enroll this summer. Many would not have put in the effort that he did, knowing he would likely be coaching elsewhere next season. LeCroy bleeds orange and that has never shown more than the past few weeks.

LeCroy’s two sons, Crew and Cooper, grew up in the dugout and on the field at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The players loved having them around the team and in the dugout during some of the games.

From 2003-2005, LeCroy served as a volunteer assistant for the Tigers. In 2007, he spent a year at Western Carolina, then three at Tennessee. In 2011, he returned to Clemson. Since 2011, he has served as recruiting coordinator and infielders coach as well as working with the hitters.

LeCroy played at Clemson from 1997-2000, was a member of Clemson’s 2000 College World Series team and was on four NCAA Tournament teams. LeCroy hit .266 in 173 career games and 395 at-bats.

I would like to thank Bradley and his wife, Meredith, for all that they have done for Clemson baseball over the years. Best of luck to wherever your future takes you.

