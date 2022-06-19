Swinney Camp a ‘fantastic’ experience for coveted Sunshine State LB

A coveted linebacker prospect from the Sunshine State participated in Day 3 of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Friday, June 10.

Navarre (Fla.) four-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton — a 6-foot-1, 205-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 — had a great time while competing at the camp and working with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“It was fantastic,” Hamilton told The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson camp experience. “I had a really, really great time learning from Coach Goodwin and all them. I was having a great time. I couldn’t have enjoyed it more.”

What type of feedback did Hamilton get from Wesley Goodwin?

“He told me that my hips were a little bit tight, but other than that, that was about it,” Hamilton said. “He did walk me through some drills that’ll help me open them up and he said that it’ll make me a way better player on top of that. I’m definitely gonna take that away and apply it.”

Goodwin spent a lot of time with Hamilton and was specifically watching him the whole time, so that proved to him Clemson’s level of interest in him.

Clemson has only offered one linebacker in the class of 2024 — Our Lady Good Counsel HS (Olney, MD.) four-star Aaron Chiles — so according to Hamilton, Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach told him that when it comes to offering rising juniors, he’s taking things slow.

“He said that he absolutely loves me on film and loves me even more in person,” Hamilton said. “He said for me to keep on coming regularly and to see where it takes us. He told me to come up to as many games as possible as well.”

With that said, Hamilton is hoping that a coveted potential offer will be coming sooner than later.

While Hamilton told us previously that he would like to have a decision made by the end of the summer, he’s now leaning towards waiting until spring 2023. Both he and his parents want to see more.

“I just want to travel more,” he said. “I just want to go see what other places are like and see if I have that same feeling there.”

Rivals considers Hamilton as the nation’s No. 28 athlete and the No. 201 overall prospect in the class of 2024.

