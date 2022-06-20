Clemson defensive end target locks in commitment date

A priority defensive end target for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class has set his commitment date.

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler announced via social media Monday afternoon that he will announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Hoffler made an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5.

He spoke with The Clemson Insider shortly afterward and established where the Tigers currently stood in his recruitment.

“I would say it’s about the same,” he said. “I think they were probably already at the top. I don’t think they could’ve gone much higher per se, but they definitely did a great job. I was really impressed with the visit.”

According to Hoffler, the message from Clemson’s coaching staff this weekend was simple. They want him to take his time and not rush a decision. All in all, he’s a top player on their board and a priority for the Tigers in the 2023 recruiting class.

I will be Committing Tomorrow at 7pm ET on @11Alive ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sjFtRibqFb — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 20, 2022

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.